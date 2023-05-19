As previously reported, Disney+ will face a strong one content reduction in the next period, but this maneuver will apparently start soon, as early as next week, with a long one list of movies and TV series destined to be deleted from the catalog as early as May 26, 2023.
We have seen that, following the financial results of the fiscal year which saw a drop in subscribers, Disney has decided to reduce content for Disney+, with a view to a sharp cut in expenses. According to reports from Deadline magazine, this maneuver should start as early as next week, with heavy cuts to the current catalog.
At least for the U.S. portion of the service, this is a partial list of movies and TV series that are expected to be removed over the course of already May 2023:
- A Spark Story
- America the Beautiful
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Best in Dough
- Best in Snow
- Better Nate Than Ever
- Big Shots
- Black Beauty
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- clouds
- Darby and the Dead
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- doll face
- Earth to Ned
- Encore!
- Everything’s Trash
- foodtastic
- Howard
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
- Just Beyond
- Little Demon
- Love in the Time of Corona
- Maggie
- Magic Camp
- Marvel’s MPower
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
- pistol
- Rosaline
- Stargirl
- Stuntman
- The Hot Zone
- The Making Of Willow
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- The One and Only Ivan
- The Premise
- The Princess
- The Quest
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Timmy Failure
- Turner & Hooch
- Weird but True!
- Willow
- Wolfgang
- Y: The Last Man
However, Disney is not the only one to have made such a choice, given that the trend in the video services market seems to be moving towards a progressive reduction in expenses, as previously demonstrated by Netflix and HBO.
