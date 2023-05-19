As previously reported, Disney+ will face a strong one content reduction in the next period, but this maneuver will apparently start soon, as early as next week, with a long one list of movies and TV series destined to be deleted from the catalog as early as May 26, 2023.

We have seen that, following the financial results of the fiscal year which saw a drop in subscribers, Disney has decided to reduce content for Disney+, with a view to a sharp cut in expenses. According to reports from Deadline magazine, this maneuver should start as early as next week, with heavy cuts to the current catalog.

At least for the U.S. portion of the service, this is a partial list of movies and TV series that are expected to be removed over the course of already May 2023:

A Spark Story

America the Beautiful

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Best in Dough

Best in Snow

Better Nate Than Ever

Big Shots

Black Beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen

clouds

Darby and the Dead

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

doll face

Earth to Ned

Encore!

Everything’s Trash

foodtastic

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Magic Camp

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

pistol

Rosaline

Stargirl

Stuntman

The Hot Zone

The Making Of Willow

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

The Premise

The Princess

The Quest

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird but True!

Willow

Wolfgang

Y: The Last Man

However, Disney is not the only one to have made such a choice, given that the trend in the video services market seems to be moving towards a progressive reduction in expenses, as previously demonstrated by Netflix and HBO.