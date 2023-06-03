













Disney will remove content from its streaming services to save money

You will surely say: “But it is its content, why can’t they exploit it?” The answer is simple: in those productions there were actors, screenwriters, producers, who receive royalties for making money from everything they did. If that’s not how it works in your country, then guess what group of workers watches over their rights. Disney, to stop paying these recurring expenses, it is better to eliminate that content.

According to the Variety report, Disney it would be saving the non-negligible amount of 1.5 billion dollars. That, no problem, is the budget of one or two Marvel Studios movies counting the costs of the marketing campaigns behind it. In addition, that they would not be paying taxes for certain expenses.

Source: Disney

On the other hand, this kind of movement should not surprise us. Netflix He has been doing it for years, because it is more convenient for him to have recent original content under new statutes and rules that suit him instead of suffering for having the license of a 30-year-old series that no one sees anymore, but when some consume it, they have to share their profits.

We also recommend: Disney surrenders to the great success that was Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Disney, Netflix, HBO Max and other services rotating content

It is worth noting that what many of these streaming services do is rotate the content. Let’s say Disney decides that for three or four months all the Spider-Man movies produced by Sony will be on their platform. Then remove the films from the service and take advantage of the fact that you had new subscribers or retained the ones you had.

Then, it nails a new season or launches a series that everyone wants to see and, in this way, it creates a constant user rotation. Some leave, others stay and are loyal to the brand and there are also those who come back because they are going to launch a new Star Wars or Marvel product. As simple as that.

This is still a business and somehow they have to take advantage of it and save, because it is no lie that the world is going through a recession and that consumption is falling everywhere. And are you still paying for Disney Plus or did you stick with just one streaming service? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

Fountain