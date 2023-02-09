Disney has just announced that it will unfortunately lay off 7000 of its employees. The reason for that is because the company will start a major restructuring. This was announced by its CEO, Bob Iger, during an earnings report last Wednesday.

‘We must return creativity to the center of the company, increase accountability, improve results and ensure the quality of our content and experiences’. The Disney CEO said in the report. As part of this restructuring, the company is expected to cut $5.5 billion in costs.

Bob Iger said that although it is a decision made to face adversity, it was not easy. In addition, layoffs will occur less in the area of ​​parks and attractions. Most of them will be in the media and entertainment branch. That is, those who work on their shows and movies.

This decision could be related to the performance of the streaming service: Disney Plus. In the same report, it was announced that it suffered the loss of 2.4 million subscribers in the last three months of 2022. This would mark the first major service drop since it began in 2020.

What else did Disney announce?

Although it announced the layoffs of several employees, the company announced three new productions on the way. these will be toy story 5, Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2a whole group of sequels to successful franchises. Many fans have theorized that his creation was made to win back losses.

Source: Disney Pixar

After all, last year wasn’t so great for Disney. His movie A Strange World became one of his worst box office flops, generating a huge loss. In addition to the fact that its premiere on its streaming platform did not generate much traction either. Do you think they can recover?

