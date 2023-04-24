Disney another round of layoffs is about to begin for this 2023 and it will be bigger than the previous one. As indicated by Variety, starting today – April 24, 2023 – the company of the Rat is ready to lay off about 4,000 employees by the weekend. The cuts are planned for the Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products divisions.

Also, there will be a third round of layoffs which will start before summer 2023 and the total number of redundancies will rise to 7,000. Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden said: “These are tough decisions and we don’t take them lightly, but every decision has been made with great care and we’re doing everything we can. to ensure that this process is conducted with respect and compassion. The management teams have worked diligently to shape our future organisation, and our priority has been to do things right, rather than hurry. We recognize that this has been period of uncertainty and we thank you all for your understanding and patience.”

These layoffs had previously been anticipated by a Deadline report, who had called them “bloodshed”. It seems that this report referred precisely to these layoffs. Furthermore, it had already been officially stated that Bob Iger’s intention – CEO of Disney – was to cut up to 7,000 positions.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney

“This reorganization will lead to a more cost-effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our operations,” he said Iger during a financial meeting in February. “We are committed to running our businesses more efficiently, especially in a challenging economic environment. In this regard, we are targeting $5.5 billion in cost savings across the company. First, cost reductions non-content, totaling approximately $2.5 billion adjusted for inflation. To achieve this goal, we will reduce our workforce by approximately 7,000. This is necessary to address the challenges we face today I am not making this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees around the world. I am aware of the personal impact of these changes.”

Even on a much smaller scale, Disney also has other decisions to make soon: for example, it is evaluating all possible options for the role of Kang, after the allegations against Majors.