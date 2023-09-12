













That’s what was recently revealed, and it ranges from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) until Elementary (2023). Yes, it also includes productions from Pixar and other studios.

The compilation is known as Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection and will go on sale on November 14, 2023 with a suggested price of $1,500.

That is, almost $26 thousand Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. This Blu-ray collection comes in three volumes with its own story book.

It also includes a compilation of posters, digital codes for each film and a lithograph of the next Disney film, wish.

Other extras include a certificate of authenticity and Mickey Mouse ears attached to the Disney 100 logo on a glass ornament.

Reservations for the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will begin on September 18 with various retailers, such as Walmart.

Among the selection of films are all-time classics. There are also consequences of some of them. Also represented is the work of director Tim Burton.

The complete list of films included in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection is as follows and reflects how much has happened over its more than 80-year history:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Pinocchio (1940)

Fantasy (1940)

Dumbo (1941)

Bambi (1942)

Greetings Friends (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Make Mine Music (1946)

Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

Melody Time (1948)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Cinderella (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Peter Pan (1953)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Aristocats (1970)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Oliver & Company (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Lion King (1994)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

Toy Story (1995)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Hercules (1997)

Mulan (1998)

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Tarzan (1999)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Fantasia/2000 (2000)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

Dinosaur (2000)

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Fountain: Disney.

This movie collection gives access to films that came directly on Disney Plus and are not available any other way.

Those are the cases of Soul, Luke and Turning Red from Pixar, as well as Raya and the Last Dragon and Strange Word. Continuing with the list:

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Treasure Planet (2002)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Brother Bear (2003)

Home on the Range (2004)

The Incredibles (2004)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

Cars (2006)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Ratatouille (2007)

Wall•E (2008)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Bolt (2008)

Up (2009)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Tangled (2010)

Cars 2 (2011)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Brave (2012)

Frankenweenie (2012)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Monsters University (2013)

Plans (2013)

Frozen (2013)

Plans: Fire & Rescue (2014)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Inside Out (2015)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Zootopia (2016)

Finding Dory (2016)

Moana (2016)

Cars 3 (2017)

Coco (2017)

Incredibles 2 (2018)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Onward (2020)

Soul (2020)

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Luke (2021)

Charm (2021)

Turning Red (2022)

Lightyear (2022)

Strange World (2022)

Elementary (2023)

