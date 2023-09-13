If there is a story of resurgence to tell in this hard-hit year in Hollywood, it is probably that of the physical format. And no one in the entertainment industry is better at selling an experience, price aside, than the company Walt Disney. What do we get when we put these two elements together? disneya company so dedicated to its streaming platform that there have been persistent rumors that they might abandon disc releases entirely, announced over the weekend that they intend to release a box set with 100 movies. The box set, which will include all of the studio’s animated classics as well as numerous direct-to-video sequels and Pixar films, will come at a cost, however.

The suggested retail price for the box set is $1,500, which works out to $15 per movie, which, just so you keep in mind, is probably more than each of them would cost individually if you bought them online. amazon. So goodbye to wholesale discounts!

It’s the first time that disney launches a box of this magnitude, but it is not exactly a novelty: to celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, Warner Bros. has also been releasing massive and expensive boxes.

According to Media Play News, the limited-edition collection will be available starting November 14, with pre-sales beginning on Walmart.com on September 18. White and silver box is logo-themed Disney 100, which has been at the center of many of the company’s big events this year. The box includes all 100 movies in Blu-rayalong with digital codes for each title, a collectible lithograph of the new animated musical comedy from disney“wish“, and a collectible hat with ears of Mickey glass with exclusive engravings Disney 100. The packaging unfolds like an accordion booklet featuring a look at each film’s original poster art.

The idea of disney release a set of 100 movies After years of few physical releases it may seem strange to some, but it makes a lot of sense when you consider the long history of disney selling high-end collectibles to fans wealthy or obsessed enough to save up for it.

On social media, fans are mostly dismissing the set as prohibitively expensive, with some complaining that, despite its size, there’s really nothing in it that hasn’t been widely available on disc. However, some are already talking about how they are going to buck up and get a copy. The full list of films included in the set is as follows:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Pinocchio (1940)

Fantasy (1940)

Dumbo (1941)

Bambi (1942)

Greetings Friends (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Make Mine Music (1946)

Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

Melody Time (1948)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Cinderella (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Peter Pan (1953)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

101 Dalmatians (1961)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Aristocats (1970)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Oliver & Company (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Lion King (1994)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

Toy Story (1995)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Hercules (1997)

Mulan (1998)

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Tarzan (1999)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Fantasia/2000 (2000)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

Dinosaur (2000)

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Treasure Planet (2002)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Brother Bear (2003)

Home on the Range (2004)

The Incredibles (2004)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

Cars (2006)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Ratatouille (2007)

Wall•E (2008)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Bolt (2008)

Up (2009)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Tangled (2010)

Cars 2 (2011)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Brave (2012)

Frankenweenie (2012)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Monsters University (2013)

Plans (2013) Frozen (2013)

Plans: Fire & Rescue (2014)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Inside Out (2015)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Zootopia (2016)

Finding Dory (2016)

Moana (2016)

Cars 3 (2017)

Coco (2017)

Incredibles 2 (2018)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Onward (2020)

Soul (2020)

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Luke (2021)

Charm (2021)

Turning Red (2022)

Lightyear (2022)

Strange World (2022)

Elementary (2023)

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Yes, I love her. I’m not going to spend that obscene amount. Give it to me, I’ll add it to my wishlist :V