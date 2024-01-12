













The film industry is facing more and more problemsespecially after the entry of streaming platforms and production costs in the field of animation.

It seems that Disney has more problems than it seems; And it is one of the most popular platforms. The films it released have not provided the expected results at the box office, so the company will take new action on the matter.

Disney will lay off around 20% of Pixar animators, and will better regulate the staging of completely new films; since, in the first instance, the sequels are the ones that have brought the best results. He is currently facing the premiere of the popular Inside Out 2 (sequel to Inside Outbetter known as Intensely) which is one of the great hopes of the study, to renew efforts.

However, for example, the premieres of Pixar like Lightyear and Elementary did not meet the expectations of the study, that will try to re-release films that it originally premiered on its platform in times of pandemic (Turning Red, Soul, Luca).

Let's see what kind of dynamics work for the studio that will try to improve its performance.

