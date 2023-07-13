













Disney will decrease the frequency with which it releases Star Wars and Marvel content | EarthGamer







According to the high command, the release of both Marvel content and Star Wars on Disney+ it backfired. Having so many shows and movies going on almost at the same time makes audiences lose focus on what’s important. For this reason, it decided to reduce its new projects, which in turn will reduce the company’s costs.

This decision is also related to the situation they are going through. Last year they suffered millions in losses due to the poor performance of lightyear and a strange world. This 2023 is not shaping up to be a good year either, since of his five productions so far, only one has given him box office profits.

We recommend you: Disney has one of the worst years of its box office in this 2023

Disney is in the midst of something of a restructuring and reassessment of its path forward. This even made them consider licensing their productions to be broadcast in different media and not just stay on their streaming service.. In addition to the fact that they came to eliminate original content, such as Willowso as not to continue spending to keep it on your platform.

What Marvel and Star Wars projects does Disney have planned for this year?

Although the frequency of content from Marvel and Star Wars it will be stopped by Disney, we still have projects this year. On the Marvel side they continue with their series secret invasionwhich will be followed by the second season of Loki and the series Threw out. As far as cinema is concerned, the premiere of The Marvels is expected in November.

Source: Marvel Studios.

by the side of Star Wars There will be no movies, but two series are already preparing their arrival on streaming. The first one will be Ahsoka, which will be released at the end of August. Then we will have the series The Skeleton Crewwhich does not yet have an exact date but was announced for this year. Do you think it’s a good idea to stop the production of content for these franchises?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)