If you are using the account Disney+ from someone else, you may soon have to pay to access the streaming service. The company has notified subscribers of Disney+ in Canada that starting November 1, “unless otherwise permitted based on your service level, you will not be able to share your subscription outside your home.”

The notice also informs customers that if the company determines that a subscriber of Disney+ has violated those terms:

“We may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other action permitted by this Agreement.”

The language suggests that Disney+ will offer a new option (or options) for sharing accounts outside the primary user’s home. The notification to Canadian subscribers is part of the updates to the subscriber agreements of Disney+ to clarify rules related to account sharing, with the United States following later this year.

The CEO of disneyBob Iger, announced this summer that the company was embarking on a strategy to monetize streaming account freeloaders.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paid subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” Iger said on the company’s quarterly earnings call. disney On August 9. “Later this year, we will begin updating our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will implement tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

Meanwhile, also starting November 1, the company is about to launch the Disney+ with ads in Canada (priced at $7.99 per month) as well as the United Kingdom and eight European countries.

When seeking to generate revenue from users who share passwords, disney follow the path marked by Netflix, which in mid-May launched its “paid sharing program” in more than 100 countries. This was intended to force illegal password borrowers to obtain their own account, or to encourage customers to add users who are not part of the household as “additional members.”

In the second quarter, Netflix added 5.9 million subscribers, more than double analysts’ most optimistic forecasts, which executives attributed largely to the launch of paid sharing. At an investor conference last month, the co-CEO of NetflixGreg Peters said:

“We’ll be in the password-sharing business for a while,” though he added that in the grand scheme of things, “I think of it as a more transitory situation.”

Separately, starting this month, disney is increasing the prices of independent premium tiers of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in the U.S. Since the 1st of october, Disney+ Premium (without ads) will increase to $13.99 per month, an increase of $3; Hulu ad-free will also increase by $3 to $17.99 per month; and ESPN+ will increase by one dollar, to $10.99 per month.

For the three months ending July 1, subscribers of Disney+ in the United States and Canada they decreased by approximately 300,000 customers to reach 46.0 million. Overall, the subscription service gained 800,000 new subscribers, up 1% sequentially to 105.7 million (excluding Disney+ Hotstarwhich saw a 24% decline after disney lost cricket rights IPL).

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Well, we already know what’s going to happen, right? To put together your little groups of friends.