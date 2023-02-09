A new call for earnings and financial reports has recently been carried out by the brand Disney, reporting that they have had their boom moments but also some failures. Among them is the drop in subscribers to the streaming service, and now to cut expenses, they are willing to cut staff.

The current CEO of the company, Bob Iger, announced that they are going to lay off 7,000 employees. The objective behind this tough decision is to cut $5.5 billion in costs. The layoffs will affect almost all the various brands of Disneybut it would help in theory in the long run to save resources and recover some losses.

This is what he mentioned about it:

I have enormous respect and appreciation for the dedication of our employees around the world. While this is necessary to address the challenges we face today, I do not take this decision lightly.

He also comments that he has instituted a structure that will operate under three divisions: disneyentertainmentwhat to includeá Disney Studios, Disney+, Disney Animation, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight and Hulu. ESPNwhich will also include ESPN+. Finally, there are the parks, experiences and products of Disney.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It seems that the beginning of the year has been one of layoffs, since not long ago Microsoft, Ubisoft, Riot Games and more brands did the same. So another corporate giant joining the party is hardly surprising.