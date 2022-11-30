After in 2021 we saw the premiere of the anime of Tokyo Revengersfans of Ken Wakui’s work have waited for the return of this adaptation, which will take place next January 2023. However, today news has been released that may not be of your pleasure, since Disney has obtained the rights to broadcast this anime.

As part of one of the announcements in the presentation focused on the Asia-Pacific market, it has been revealed that the second season of Tokyo Revengers will air on Disney+. In Asia, this will be the only platform where you can enjoy the arc known as Christmas Showdown.

Although at the moment there are no details about the rest of the world, Disney has a habit of streaming its anime on various platforms that belong to it, such as Hulu.. This is part of Disney+ and Kodansha’s expanded partnership, which includes licensing exclusive anime series based on manga produced by Kodansha.

Now we can only wait and see what will happen to this production once it opens in January 2023.. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the new season of the anime.

Editor’s Note:

Disney+ is a good platform, the problem is that anime fans already have Crunchyroll, so they probably aren’t excited to get another streaming service just to watch an anime. Likewise, considering the theme of Bleach, it’s likely that not everyone will have access to this season.

Via: Anime News Network