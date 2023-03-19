Launched in the land of the rising sun in March 2020, the free to play for mobile Disney Twisted Wonderland celebrates its third anniversary this month, and it does it with great style! Through its official channel, aniplex in fact, it has already released a couple of beautiful promotional animated videos dedicated to the game, created to celebrate the great anniversary.





With a localized version arriving in January 2022, the game revolves around a series of characters inspired by the classic villains of the Disneyand is described as villains academy adventure game capable of proposing both battles and typical elements within it rhythm game.

Yana Tobosoauthor of the hit manga Black Butler (Kuroshitsuji), was responsible for the main concept, scenario and character design.

Given the great success of the game, the future arrival of an anime adaptation for the streaming platform was announced in October 2021 Disney+.

Source: aniplex Street Anime News Network