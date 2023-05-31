Disney+ has removed others twelve movies from his catalog, including a very recent one, dating back to 2022 and, above all, original: Cheaper by the Dozen. It is not the first content pack to be cut and is part of the review of the offer announced in recent weeks, caused by the decrease in the number of subscribers.

Let’s read what are the films canceled by Disney +:

Artemis Fowl

Better Nate Than Never

Black Beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen

Darby and the Dead

Flora & Ulysses

Hollywood Stargirl

Magic Camp

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Wolfgang

These are certainly not first-rate films, but it still has a certain effect to see even films produced by Disney itself being cut from the catalog, especially one released just a year ago. In fact, only series and films that belong to the biggest brands can be considered safe, while everything else is expendable.