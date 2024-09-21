Disney Treasure has just passed another major milestone on its way to final delivery to Disney Cruise Line.

The second ship of the Triton class has left Meyer Werft’s Papenburg plant, with the usual transfer across the river Ems to reach the open sea in an “obstacle” course of about 40 km that separate the shipyard from Eemshaven, in Holland.

This very complicated maneuver is always subject to weather conditions and the level of the river which is regulated through the locks towards the sea. The ship thus passed in reverse at a slow pace escorted by a tugboat through locks and bridges raised for its passage. Hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the river to admire the first steps of this new giant and listen to the sound of its siren.

In the next few days, another fundamental phase for the shipowner’s acceptance of the new vessel will take place: the sea trials that will be carried out in the North Sea.

Alongside his German colleague, there will already be on board the commander of Disney Cruise Line, the Venetian Marco Nogaraa true institution of our Merchant Navy. After serving under the colors of Carnival Cruise Line, she began working for DCL in 2010 following the entire development of the Mickey Mouse company’s fleet up to the present day. This is the company’s note on the matter: «in the coming days the ship will undergo a series of rigorous tests known as sea trials. The Commander of the Disney Treasure, the veteran captain Marco, will come aboard to help supervise the tests and ensure that the Disney Treasure is ready for her upcoming transatlantic voyage».

Sea trials are a complex process that all new vessels must pass before entering service. Over the course of several days, the new vessel is subjected to various tests that test its onboard safety features, maneuverability, turning, navigation, propulsion and speed. For “Treasure” too, this will be a very delicate moment because there could be potential delays in its delivery if a problem were to arise that would force one or more tests to be repeated. And time is running out since The next Disney ship is scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage on Saturday, December 21, 2024just in time to celebrate her first Christmas at sea with this very lucrative (for DCL) voyage. But to achieve this goal the ship will have to not only pass sea trials, but also have her interiors completed: at the end, a transatlantic repositioning voyage from Europe to Florida awaits her.

Here your designated home port will be Port Canaveral from where she will depart on her debut voyage calling at Tortola, British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Castaway Cay, DCL’s private destination in the Bahamas. She will spend her first years at sea alternating week-long cruises in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, which are currently scheduled through May 30, 2026.

Some of its 1,555 crew members are already on board to assist Captain Nogara with sea trials, especially those who have roles related to navigation and propulsion. The rest of the crew, or cast members as Disney calls them, will also embark on the “Treasure” progressively in the coming weeks. The first to arrive on board will be the crew members needed for the transatlantic voyage. The others will embark gradually until the crew is complete by the first voyage allowing everyone to familiarize themselves with the new ship.

The Triton-class ships, starting with the Disney Wish prototype, are 341 meters long and 39 meters wide and have a gross tonnage of about 144,000 tons. They have 1,238 cabins, for a maximum capacity of 3,466 passengers. After the “Treasure”, the third of the series is already in an advanced stage of construction, which will be called Disney Destiny and will be ready next year.