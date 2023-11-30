Bob Iger the CEO of Disney spoke about the company’s plans at the New York Times DealBook conference, saying they will be produced in the future less followed compared to what has been done in recent years. Despite this, some successful series will not abandon the market.

Difficult years

Too many sequels for Disney?

These last few years have been difficult for Disney, between the writers’ strike and the terrible box office results of some blockbusters such as Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny and The Marvels. Iger took over the reins of Disney about a year ago, after Bob Chapek’s management unbalanced production towards Disney+. The results are yet to arrive, but the change of direction appears evident, at least in the declarations of intent.

Having said that, Iger did not apologize for the too many sequels, but he recognized that the attractiveness of some series could have declined due to the excess supply, i.e. market saturation, and the lack of an adequate quality control: “Some of them did extraordinarily well and were even good films. I think there has to be a reason to make films, beyond the revenue. You have to have a good story. And we’ve made too many of them.”

Of course Disney won’t give up on sequels. The Toy Story ones are already in production, Frozen and Zootopia, which are considered sure hits. Meanwhile Marvel films will slow down in 2024, with only Deadpool 3 hitting theaters, while Star Wars and Avatar will take their time with the next films.