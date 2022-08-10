Disney just announced that theDecember 8 prices of its streaming service this year Disney + they will be increased, albeit in a particular way. Since that date, in Americain fact, some advertising in the serviceand Disney + will offer 2 separate passes.

The first will continue to cost the same, while the second, renamed for the moment as “Premium”will receive a $ 3 surcharge net but will allow you to have no advertising. In short, it seems that soon we will have a Disney + and a “Disney ++” to choose from. If the surcharge remains the same, we will have to prepare to pay € 11.99, instead of € 8.99 now, if we want to enjoy series and films without interruptions.

This maneuver isn’t exactly new in the world of streaming platforms: Amazon Prime Video has long been putting gods small commercials in front of the episodeseven if they are always internal to the service and can be jumped, and also Netflix he was thinking of diversifying his options, adding a subscription to in the near future reduced cost but with advertising.

In Italy these changes tend to be happen later, when companies got to test audience responses in their home countries. We cannot therefore know if or when this update will actually take place, but for us it is possible that we will talk about 2023.