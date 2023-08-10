The new season ticket for will arrive in Italy from November 1st Disney+ Standard with Advertising, which will allow you to pay less than what you pay now to take advantage of the platform’s streaming services. In addition, the “original” basic plans also change, offering the old service at a higher price.

Jan KoeppenPresident of The Walt Disney Company EMEA, said: “The introduction of the ad-supported plan marks the next evolution of Disney+ in Italy, as we offer more choice to our customers and our global advertising partners. Disney+ continues to distinguish itself in today’s streaming landscape by offering unmatched value, exclusive television series and blockbuster films in a simple and seamless experience”.

Starting from the focus of the article, the subscription Standard with advertising basically it will allow you to have everything Disney +, without excluding productions as happens on other platforms, in Full HD: there will be 2 simultaneous streams, and it will not be possible to download anything to view it offline. This subscription, monthly only, it will cost €5.99.

The speech of the is different Standard, which instead will not have advertising and will allow downloads, but the quality will remain the same as the previous one: FullHD and 5.1 and Stereo audio. In this case it will be possible to pay €8.99 a month or €89.90 a year, the amount that until now was requested for the only plan available.

To conclude there will be the Premiumwhat is currently known as the single Disney+ plan: the cost will become €11.99 a month or €119.90 a year, which will allow you to have 4 streams at the same time with 4K quality and Dolby Atmos audio.

Customers with an active Disney+ subscription will be able to keep their current subscription which will be renamed Disney+ Premium or they can choose to upgrade to the Standard Plan or the Standard Plan with advertising starting at the end of the billing period. Customers with an active Disney+ subscription who choose not to switch subscription plans will be charged the new rate on their first billing date since December 6, 2023 on.

Disney+ offers content for everyone to watch, adding new TV series, blockbusters and exclusive originals throughout the year across its six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. With an entertainment library that spans critically acclaimed documentaries and dramas, comedies and animated classics, customers can enjoy everything from Only Murders in the Building and Grey’s Anatomy to award-winning hits like The Bear and The Mandalorian.