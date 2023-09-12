The little Mermaid it was a big hit on Disney Plus. The live-action film has indeed achieved 16 million views in its first five days, thus becoming the most viewed feature film at the time of publication on the service, beating the 2022 record of Hocus Pocus 2.

Disney shared this information on their official website, also stating that The Little Mermaid also achieved excellent results during the time it was available in cinema halls: It almost reached $300 million in the US, thus entering the Top 5 of the most successful films of the summer. Globally it has collected approximately 570 million and received positive marks on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes.

We don’t know how many views it got Hocus Pocus 2, so it’s unclear how much bigger the success of The Little Mermaid is. It should also be emphasized that Hocus Pocus 2 did not reach the cinema, unlike the “maritime” film.