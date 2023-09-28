Just as had been feared in recent months, it seems that the block password sharing For Disney+ is startedbased on what is reported by some testimonies coming in particular from Canada.
Similar to what Netflix has been doing for some time now, Disney+ had also announced a crackdown on account sharing, but there had been no precise indications on the timing of this initiative, until now. Based on some reports, it appears that some users in Canada have received information via email about an “account sharing restriction”.
Obviously, sharing accounts and passwords is not a practice that falls within the official rules of Disney’s subscription service, but until now the practice was tolerated, as has also happened for other subscription-based services.
The block is official, but there could be new solutions
The issue was not well specified previously, but it seems that, from theNovember 1, 2023the sharing of accounts and passwords is explicitly prohibited according to the official regulation, implying that access control based on IP addresses is possible in the future.
We are therefore awaiting further confirmations and indications on the specific initiatives that Disney+ could organize to combat account sharing. Note, however, that the email states that sharing is prohibited “unless allowed by your subscription tier,” implying that Disney may introduce a subscription tier for Disney+ that allows use by multiple users.
#Disney #blocking #password #sharing #started #Canada