Just as had been feared in recent months, it seems that the block password sharing For Disney+ is startedbased on what is reported by some testimonies coming in particular from Canada.

Similar to what Netflix has been doing for some time now, Disney+ had also announced a crackdown on account sharing, but there had been no precise indications on the timing of this initiative, until now. Based on some reports, it appears that some users in Canada have received information via email about an “account sharing restriction”.

Obviously, sharing accounts and passwords is not a practice that falls within the official rules of Disney’s subscription service, but until now the practice was tolerated, as has also happened for other subscription-based services.