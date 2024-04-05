CEO Bob Iger revealed in an interview with CNBC that the block password sharing and profiles of Disney+ has one date starting point: the limitations will be introduced starting from June in some countries not yet specified, and then extended to all subscribers by September.

The Disney platform has therefore decided to follow the same approach as Netflix, which started the plan to block shared accounts about a year ago, apparently without losing subscribers and indeed gaining new ones.

Iger described this as Disney's “first real foray into password-sharing territory,” noting that the ban will begin “only in some countries and in some markets“, but precisely without specifying which ones and adding that by September the rules will be valid for everyone.