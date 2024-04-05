CEO Bob Iger revealed in an interview with CNBC that the block password sharing and profiles of Disney+ has one date starting point: the limitations will be introduced starting from June in some countries not yet specified, and then extended to all subscribers by September.
The Disney platform has therefore decided to follow the same approach as Netflix, which started the plan to block shared accounts about a year ago, apparently without losing subscribers and indeed gaining new ones.
Iger described this as Disney's “first real foray into password-sharing territory,” noting that the ban will begin “only in some countries and in some markets“, but precisely without specifying which ones and adding that by September the rules will be valid for everyone.
A worrying situation
The one applied by the major streaming platforms seems to be an all too traditional strategy: attracting a large number of subscribers thanks to competitive prices, quality content and a certain flexibility regarding the management of profiles and passwords, only to then raise prices and introduce more stringent rules. stringent.
In this way, those who really care about the service continue to pay despite the increases and limitations, those who can no longer benefit from it by dividing the costs sign up for a new subscription and cancellations end up representing a minority compared to the total collections.
