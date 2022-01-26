Dinklage, known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones, suffers from dwarfism himself and thinks the story is outdated. “I was a little surprised when they proudly announced that they would be casting a Latina actress as Snow White. You are still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” said the actor, who is not involved in the project. “You’re progressive in a way, but you’re still making that damn old-fashioned story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave. What the hell are you doing man?”
Disney takes the criticism to heart. “To avoid reinforcing the stereotypes of the original animated film, we are dealing with these seven characters differently and have consulted with people with dwarfism,” the company said.
The Disney remake, based on the 1937 original animated film, will begin shooting in the UK this summer.
#Disney #takes #criticism #heart #talks #people #dwarfism #remake #Snow #White
Leave a Reply