Dinklage, known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones, suffers from dwarfism himself and thinks the story is outdated. “I was a little surprised when they proudly announced that they would be casting a Latina actress as Snow White. You are still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” said the actor, who is not involved in the project. “You’re progressive in a way, but you’re still making that damn old-fashioned story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave. What the hell are you doing man?”