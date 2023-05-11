













Disney surrenders to the great success that was Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is still on the billboards of Mexico. The Illumination film in collaboration with Nintendo managed to exceed expectations and despite criticism, it continues to collect huge revenues in all parts of the world. Until now got $1.16 billion, a fact that the Disney CEO couldn’t help but notice, and gave his impression about it. Here is your comment:

“Let me digress for a moment to congratulate Universal on the tremendous success of Super Mario Bros. It certainly shows that people love to be entertained in theaters around the world, and gives us reason to be optimistic about the success and future of our industry.”

However, it is expected that the success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie continues to raise money even when it leaves theaters. It is likely that when it comes to streaming services, annually it will achieve a prominent position thanks to its reproductions. This gives an interesting picture for animation studios like Disney.

Source: Nintendo

Despite the great success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie No new films announced yet. On the other hand, Disney has the launch of its live action that adapts one of the classics of Literature on the doorstep. However, it has received much criticism regarding the diversity of its cast.

The little Mermaid Disney will be released on May 25, 2023.

