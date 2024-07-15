Leaks to large companies are quite common these days, so it shouldn’t be a big surprise to hear that Disney has been the most recent victim of hacker attacks. In this way, It has been revealed that more than 1TB of confidential company information is already circulating on the internet.

Recently, it was revealed that a group of hackers, known as NullBulge, accessed Disney’s Slack, obtaining confidential information about the company’s upcoming projects. Not only was information related to movies and series found here, but also video games, backing up the previous massive leak suffered by Insomniac Games.

As you probably remember, Insomniac Games leak reveals multiple X-Men games are in development. Now, during the recent Disney hack similar information appeared. Along with this, one of the projects that have been mentioned is Aliens Fireteam Elite 2about which more information is expected to be available in the coming days.

Unlike other hacker attacks, NullBulge is not asking for a ransom, but all the information has been shared online, and all the details related to this massive leak are expected to be available over the next few days. For its part, Disney has not issued a statement on the matter, so its position is unknown at this time. In related topics, you can learn more about the X-Men game leaks here. Likewise, these are the Disney+ releases for July.

These kinds of leaks are always tricky. There are cases where information shared ahead of time can substantially affect the development of a game, especially when we consider that many players don’t know how this process works, and think that a game in alpha is already ready to hit the market.

