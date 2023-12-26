It will be a matter of days before the entertainment giant called Disney loses the intellectual property rights of the first Mickey Mouse that officially launched, that mute mouse that debuted in 1928, through the iconic black and white short 'Steamboat Willie. As of January 1, 2024, the original design of the company's star character will become public domain in the United States, after 95 years since it came to light and after several extensions to the Copyright Law of the aforementioned country.

With this, artists and more creators will be able to freely use this version of the rodent for the invention of content, as happened with Winnie the Pooh, the famous honey-eating bear whom we saw in a spooky murderous version after its copyright expired in 2022.

What did Disney say about the 1928 Mickey Mouse and its copyright?

In a statement to The Associated Press, a company spokesperson highlighted that Mickey Mouse has been associated by the public with “the stories, experiences and authentic products of disney” since his first appearance in 'Steamboat Willie'. This, the announcement highlighted, will not change even if the rights to the short film expire 95 years after its release in the cinema.

Mickey Mouse will continue to be an ambassador for the Walt Disney Company

The company also emphasized the designs after the rodent from the 1928 short film and made it clear that the character will continue to be an emblem for the company.

“More modern versions of Mickey will not be affected by the expiration of the copyright on 'Steamboat Willie,' from 1928. Mickey Mouse will continue to play a prominent role as a global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme parks and products,” highlighted the statement published in The Associated Press.