Disney is the king of entertainment today. However, this does not mean that the company is free from the problems that currently plague the entertainment industry. In this way, the mouse company reported losses greater than expected during the last quarter, which caused a fall in the stock market for Disney.

The benefits of the pandemic are gone, and now companies have to contend with profit declines compared to what they have seen in the past two years. Thus, Disney expected to have losses of $1.1 billion dollars during the last fiscal quarter. Unfortunately, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ operating costs accounted for losses of $1.5 billion$400 million more than expected.

The bad news does not end here, since of the $2.1 billion dollars expected in revenue, only $2.01 billion dollars were achieved. Alongside this, earnings per share were $0.30 instead of $0.51. Consequently, the stock market reacted negatively to this information, and Disney shares fell by 10%.

Fortunately, this managed to return to normal a couple of hours after this report was released. Along with this, it was not all bad news. The report notes that the number of subscribers to Disney was exceeded. Originally, it was expected to close the quarter with 9.35 million users, but 12.1 million were reached. On related issues, Disney+ prices increase in the United States. Similarly, there will be an Indiana Jones series for this platform.

It is clear that the benefits of the pandemic are in the past. Now the companies have to deal with the loss of users and a smaller amount of profit. Although this is logical, it seems that the stock market and shareholders are only interested in seeing bigger numbers, regardless of the global context.

