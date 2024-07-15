It seems that in the last few hours Disney reportedly suffered a hacker attack, with 1.1 TB of data stolen by some malicious people who then distributed them online. These would be resources of various kinds, from documents to images, even including staff access data.

The company has not yet officially commented on the incident and is probably carrying out all the necessary checks to ascertain what exactly was stolen, but according to initial reconstructions the violation would have occurred through the Slack channels used by Disney.

“1.1 TB of data, nearly 10,000 channels, all possible messages and files, stolen,” reads one description of the torrent-based haul.Projects not yet publishedraw images and code, some login data, links to APIs and web pages, and more!”

Hackers wrote that they see this breach as a “warning for the future,” but the exact reasons are not clear so they took it out on Disney.