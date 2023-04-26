Disney sues US governor, accuses him of political ‘revenge’

Disney sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, and accused him of political “retaliation” after a board appointed by him annulled agreements that gave the entertainment giant control over the expansion of its amusement park in the state.

“A targeted government revenge campaign – orchestrated at every turn by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s speech – now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes their economic future in the region and violates their constitutional rightsThe company said in its lawsuit filed in a north Florida federal court.

News in development…