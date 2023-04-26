Disney sues US governor, accuses him of political ‘revenge’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The business giant alleges that the governor “jeopardizes its economic future in the region.”
Disney sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, and accused him of political “retaliation” after a board appointed by him annulled agreements that gave the entertainment giant control over the expansion of its amusement park in the state.
“A targeted government revenge campaign – orchestrated at every turn by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s speech – now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes their economic future in the region and violates their constitutional rightsThe company said in its lawsuit filed in a north Florida federal court.
News in development…
