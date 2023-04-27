The pulse between Disney and the governor of Florida intensifies. The company reported this Wednesday that it has initiated legal action against Ron DeSantis for a “retaliation campaign” directed at the entertainment giant for his opposition to the ‘don’t say gay law’, one of the Republican’s main pieces of legislation. The president redoubled his bid to subdue the company when he appointed five officials to the body that oversees the district where the company has operated since the 1960s.

The lawsuit was filed this morning in Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, a state that serves as the base of operations for the company founded by Walt Disney. Company lawyers launched the legal offensive minutes after the five DeSantis appointees voted to vacate a plan agreed to in February that left theme park construction and redesign plans to Disney.

“The action of this government is clearly retaliatory, openly anti-business and unconstitutional,” states the complaint filed before a federal court. The company, the main employer in Florida, asks the court to declare illegal the actions of the five members of the governing body of the Central Florida Tourism Supervisory District, an area of ​​just over 100 square kilometers near Orlando.

An unconciliatory message has come out of DeSantis’s office. “We did not know that companies had the right to operate their own government or maintain special privileges that other businesses do not have,” said Taryn Fenske, the Republican politician’s communication officer. “The lawsuit is another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of Florida voters and act outside the law,” the official added in a statement.

The litigation opens a new chapter in the battle between DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican nomination for the White House in 2024, and Disney. The company has spent several months developing various strategies to remove power from the body handpicked by the politician and which replaced a board of supervisors for the Reedy Creek Improvement district, which had various tax benefits, and whose members had been appointed by the company since 1955.

In February, Disney appeared in front of Reedy Creek to make sure he had enough support for the looming battle with local power. The company achieved in one of the group’s last assemblies the necessary support for its construction plans, rights of way and land use for the next 30 years, a period in which it intends to expand its most profitable park, Disney World, and build social housing for its workers.

The local Congress, in the hands of the Republicans, paved the way for DeSantis to create the special body a few days after that assembly. “The corporate reign has come to an end,” the governor said on February 27, the date he signed the regulation into effect. In that event he even quoted toy story: “There is a new one sheriff in this town and the obligation to render accounts will be a priority.”

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Supervisory District then complained about Disney’s maneuvers to weaken it and undermine its authority. The company’s strategy had reduced its role to monitoring the state of the roads within the area and approving minimal changes to existing infrastructure. The five members hired a law firm to void the agreements Disney had reached to secure their future.

“We wanted to work together with them, but Disney decided they didn’t want to work with us. It was his way of doing things or none at all,” Martin Garcia, who occupies one of DeSantis’ nominated seats, said a week ago. “Our lawyers have told us that Disney has created an absolute legal mess. It will not work for you, ”he assured.

DeSantis has suggested that his government could approve a prison within the disputed area and that in the coming weeks it will strengthen surveillance of the rides that Disney manages within its park, in addition to the monorail that it uses to transport tourists.

The fight between the parties began with the presentation of one of DeSantis’ star laws, which prohibits teaching gender or sexual identity in the first years of basic education. The measure has been harshly criticized by human rights groups. Despite the fact that Disney was silent in the first days of its approval, an internal revolt in the entertainment company led to a rejection stance. The governor did not forgive that the company raised its voice. Last week he doubled down by extending the ban to all grade levels. Now he also presses in his great anti-crusadewoke.

