Walt Disney World filed a lawsuit this Wednesday (26) against the governor of the US state of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, for considering that he is the victim of “an orchestrated campaign”, which represents a “threat” to its operations. trade and its economic future in the region.

The entertainment giant also alleges that this alleged campaign by DeSantis “violates his constitutional rights,” according to the text of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes two months after Florida’s Congress, at the governor’s behest, passed a bill stripping Orlando’s Disney parks of their self-governance regime, after the group challenged another state law also promoted by DeSantis that prohibits speaking on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

At the time, a statement from the Florida government noted that “this legislation ends Disney’s self-government statute, makes Disney live under the same laws as everyone else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and a fair share of taxes”.

Disney used the terms “punishment” and “retaliation” in the lawsuit to describe the actions of DeSantis, who is visiting Israel on Wednesday.

The confrontation intensified when it was disclosed that, before losing self-governance of its parks in Florida, Disney signed agreements with previous state supervisors that virtually leave the new supervisory board appointed by DeSantis inactive.

The governor responded by saying that the Florida Congress has the authority to revoke agreements and that a bill is in the works to void last-minute agreements between Disney and the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

According to local television station WESH 2, from Orlando, where the Disney theme parks are located, the members of the supervisory board created by DeSantis met and voted this Wednesday to invalidate the series of agreements that Disney made with to Reedy Creek earlier this year.

In a statement, DeSantis’ communications secretary, Jeremy Redfern, criticized the company’s decision to sue the Florida governor.

“We are not aware of any legal rights a company has to operate its own governance or maintain special privileges not held by any other company in the state,” Redfern said.

“This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of the hope [da Disney] to undermine the will of Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law,” added the secretary.