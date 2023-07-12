Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/11/2023 – 18:54

Share



Disney is exploring strategic options for the Star India business, one of the flagship properties it acquired from Fox. Star India’s overall revenue for the fiscal year ending September 2023 is expected to decline by about 20% to just under $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to drop about 50% over this period, from around $200 million last year, according to the sources.

Disney has spoken with at least one bank about ways to help the Indian business grow while sharing some of the costs, according to the sources. Negotiations are in the early stages.

Disney paid $71.3 billion in 2019 for entertainment assets from 21st Century Fox. At the time, Star India was considered one of Fox’s “gems” and was an important part of Disney’s plan to develop its streaming business globally.

The deal gave Disney rights to broadcast increasingly popular Indian Premier League cricket matches, as well as dozens of TV channels in multiple languages ​​and a stake in a production company that makes Bollywood films. Luck changed last year after Disney lost a battle over rights to continue broadcasting cricket matches. Without such programming, the service became less attractive to many users.























