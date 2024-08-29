For the moment it seems to be planned only for the Japanese market since there is only the Japanese version of the website and the social media, as well as the presentation video you see below, are only in Japanese. Furthermore, the trailer has been available for two days, so at this point we suspect that a presentation for the Western version is not planned anytime soon.

Disney has announced a new mobile game based on GPS . It’s about Disney Step and it seems to be a game not too far from the style of Pokémon GO.

Disney Step trailer

The presentation trailer of Disney Step, which you can see below, shows off a series of classic mechanics for the type of product. It seems that by moving through real environments we can obtain keys, with which it is possible to open chests with various rewards. According to an automatic translation from Japanese, the core of Disney Step is to go hunting for these treasures to collect.

It also looks like we’ll be able to take pictures with the our avatar – customizable with various Disney-inspired clothes (on the site we see Snow White, Big Hero 6, Rapunzel and Goofy) – accompanied by the most famous Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck. It also seems that the characters themselves will look for objects and we can bring them to complete missions and get rewards.

Based on an automatic translation, a trial version of Disney Step will be available in Japan until September 17. The game is available both on iOS and Android.



Staying on the Disney case, the demo of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed shows how much has changed since Warren Spector’s version.