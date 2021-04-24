The Walt Disney Company is working with Marvel Studios to create the fourth film about the comic book hero Captain America. This was reported on April 23 by the edition The hollywood reporter…

It is noted that the creators of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which was broadcast on the streaming service Disney +, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Monsoon acted as screenwriters for the new film.

Presumably, actor Anthony Mackie will continue to play the character of Sam Wilson. In the film, he will be assigned the main role.

The participation in the project of actors Chris Evans (Captain America) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) is still unknown, specifies Gazeta.ru…

Three Captain America films starring Chris Evans grossed a total of $ 2.2 billion worldwide, recalls Deadline…

