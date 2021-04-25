The Walt Disney Film Studio is working with Marvel Studios to create the fourth film about the comic book hero Captain America. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The creators of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which aired on the streaming service Disney +, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Monsoon co-wrote the new film.

According to preliminary data, actor Anthony Mackie will continue to play the character of Sam Wilson. In the picture, it is he who will be assigned the main role.

Earlier it was reported that a new hero will appear in the Marvel comics – the homosexual Captain America. The teenage character will be named Aaron Fisher. According to the plot of the new comic, Captain America will have his shield stolen, after which he will travel across the country to find the culprit. On the way, the hero will meet a group calling himself “Captains” – its members, including Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker, at various times tried on the image of a cult superhero.