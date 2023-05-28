After the recent premiere of ‘The little Mermaid‘ in cinemasmany new details about his magnificent production have come to light, such as the process to create spectacular hair for halle baileythe protagonist of the story.

As revealed by Variety, the head of the hairdressing department Camille Friendalso nominated for an Oscar, was the one who was in charge of working with Halle, who in the story played Ariel, and getting the perfect hair was a challenge she had to face.

the hair of the Ariel flesh and blood had to meet important requirements such as keeping Halle Bailey’s dreadlocks as part of her inheritance without having to resort to a wig; color it to make it look real and keep it long and voluminous.

Camille began by appreciating every detail of the young actress and then ventured to find the right tone according to her skin tone, the shape of her face and the color of her eyes and her appearance. It was a job between 12 and 14 hoursbut the result was impressive, as was the amount of money that was spent to achieve it.

the hair of halle bailey to play Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ cost at least 150 thousand dollars, that is, more than two and a half million Mexican pesos. It was all worth it to see the end result and how well it turned out for the final cut of the film.

It is important to mention that the hair used by the 23-year-old was only for outdoor scenes and for the promotion of the film, since in the scenes in which she appears underwater, her hair was created through digital animation by the subject matter experts within Disney.

