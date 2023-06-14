Gameloft has released the new season of Disney Speedstormentitled “To Infinity and Beyond”, based on Toy Story. Let’s see the trailer of season 2 and all the details.

Among the novelties stand out the new characters: Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Bo Peep will hit the track from the beginning of the second season and will be joined by Steamboat Mickey and Steamboat Pete who will appear in limited-time events later on. Still the theme of Toy Story, the brand new track “Andy’s room” has also been added. You will race on a miniaturized circuit, passing huge objects towering above us.

The whole is completed by two new game modes: “Color match” and “Follow the leader”. In the first, you’ll need to collect colored boxes around the track that match your currently designated skill box: driving in your color will grant you a boost, while collecting the wrong one will stun you. “Following the leader” is much simpler: you’ll have to stay behind the person in front of you to build up a large amount of boost.

