The arcade racing game with Disney icons is currently available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store via founder packages sold from 29.99 euros which include various bonuses, such as unlocked pilots, tokens (the in-game currency) and more. They are currently available at a reduced price, with discounts ranging from 20% to 30%.

Gameloft has announced that Disney Speedstorm in a few months will exit Early Access with the full version’s free-to-play release date set for September 28, 2023 .

An overview of Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is aarcade racing game kart racing style inspired by the famous Mario Kart series, but with Disney and Pixar characters as protagonists, including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow and the Beast.

It will be possible to compete with other players in offline and online multiplayer, or even in single player, within various racing modes and in tracks and scenarios that recall various films and series from the Mickey Mouse house. In addition, players will be able to customize their driver and cars through numerous aesthetic elements.

If you want to know more we suggest you read our Disney Speedstorm trial we published in April.