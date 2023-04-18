Disney Speedstormthe interesting racer developed by Gameloft with the characters from the house of Mickey Mouse, is available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in early access, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion.

Announced just over a year ago, Disney Speedstorm tries to resume the formula of the hugely popular Mario Kart and to decline it in the context of an experience featuring both a single player sector and exciting local and online muliplayer modes.

In the first case we will find ourselves facing the Season Tour, a career that for each season will present a different Disney or Pixar character, with new content added cyclically, while in multiplayer we will be able to participate in free, private and classified challenges, with some unpublished options .

“We couldn’t be more excited for the launch of Disney Speedstorm and appreciate all the positive messages received from the community since the game was announced,” said Alexandru Adam, vice president and studio manager of Gameloft Barcelona.

“We’ve spent the last few months putting the finishing touches on one of the most important titles in the history of this studio. However, this is only the proverbial tip of the iceberg – we have a lot of new content arriving in the coming weeks!”

“Our goal is to make great games for our fans by working alongside experts across various genres, and we’ve worked closely with the Gameloft teams to create a racing experience that’s fun, accessible and deep.” said Luigi Priore, vice president of Disney, Pixar & 20th Century Games.

“Seeing Disney and Pixar characters compete at the launch of the highly anticipated Disney Speedstorm with high-speed competitive racing combat is something new for fans of these franchises and our games.”