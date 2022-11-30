In February 2022, Gameloft announced Disney Speedstorm, a free-to-play racing game, which was planned to hit consoles and PC sometime this year. However, with only December on the calendar, It was revealed today that this installment has been pushed back to some point in 2023.

Through a statement shared today, Gameloft said they will not be able to deliver on their promise of a 2022 release, so they have made the decision to delay the game until some point next year. This was what was said about it:

“We have been working diligently to create an incredible racing experience for Disney Speedstorm, capturing our vision of the thrilling magic fans enjoy in their favorite Disney and Pixar characters and games. We want fans to not only be entertained, but also enjoy a fast-paced, competitive racing experience that they will replay for years to come. With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm in order to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customization offerings, game modes and more.”

This is a combat racing game that pits Disney and Pixar heroes and villains against each other on race tracks inspired by the movies in which they appear. Disney Speedstorm Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2023. On related topics, the new season of Tokyo Revengers will air on Disney+. Similarly, the CEO of Disney talks about the rumors of the purchase of Apple.

Via: gameloft