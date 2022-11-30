Gameloft has postponed the free-to-play racing game Disney Speedstorm to 2023. The game was initially scheduled for 2022, but it won’t make it in time. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store.

Below the complete message from Gameloft on the delay: “We’ve worked diligently to create an amazing experience for Disney Speedstorm, delivering our vision of the thrilling magic fans enjoy with their favorite Disney and Pixar characters and games. We want fans to not only enjoy themselves, but who enjoy a fast-paced, competitive racing experience that will absorb them for years to come.”

“For this reason, after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm for meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, more customization possibilities, game modes and more.”

“Fans are welcome to join us on the trail when Disney Speedstorm releases in 2023 on PC and consoles. We appreciate all feedback and support that we received from fans who participated in the beta earlier this year and from our social followers. We plan to keep fans updated on our progress with regular updates on these features as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned for more in the coming weeks!”

“We’d like to thank our community for their valuable feedback and we can’t wait for you to see what the team has worked so hard to bring to you. – From the Disney Speedstorm team.”