Disney Speedstorm can only be called a clone of Mario Kartas usually happens to the “kart racing” games that came after the progenitor Nintendo, however it is able to offer something alternative and differentaccording to reports from the developers.

Gameloft Barcelona, ​​which is working on the creation of the new Disney arcade racing game, participated in an interview published by NintendoEverything, from which some interesting considerations emerged also on the comparison with the bulky Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, now one of the absolute best sellers for Nintendo.

Among the features that developers consider peculiar is the management of characterswhich apparently are not only divided into more generic macro-classes but try to be all peculiar and without particular overlaps between one and the other.

There are still four classes to which these belong as a “combat” style, but otherwise they develop in a very particular way.

The characters are divided into Speedster, Brawler, Trickster and Defender, each with its own characteristics to which the distinctive features of each competitor are added. Also there boost management it is particular, with some power-ups that are exclusive to the class they belong to or that are used with different results, adding a further strategic element.

There are no special skills but some power-up they are “pre-installed” for some types of characters, moreover these can be loaded to obtain a more incisive effect in the race, compared to a faster use. Another feature is the fact that it is essentially a game live servicewhich will therefore undergo updates and new content released on a more regular and frequent basis.

Disney Speedstorm was announced last February, it’s a free-to-play arcade racing game featuring Disney and Pixar characters.