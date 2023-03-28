Disney Speedstorm shows itself with a new trailer dedicated to Founder’s Packpacks full of in-game bonuses that are available ahead of the game’s Early Access, set for April 18 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Announced about a year ago, Disney Speedstorm basically stands as one variation on the theme of the classic Mario Kartbut starring the various Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and the heroes of Disney animated films.

Purchasable in the version standard, deluxe and ultimateDisney Speedstorm Founder’s Packs allow you to obtain a variable amount of credits and additional items that significantly accelerate your progression in the game.

The game will allow you to participate in frenetic multiplayer-based challenges for up to eight participants, with the possibility of driving different vehicles and using power-ups capable of adding offensive and defensive capabilities to the car.