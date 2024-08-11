Disney Store in Times Square (New York, USA). Nicholas Pfosi (REUTERS)

Disney boss Bob Iger’s main responsibility is to keep the virtuous circle turning. The loop of popular characters, blockbusters, hit TV shows, theme parks and merchandise is what drives the group. But the kingdom is losing some of its synergistic magic.

The tumultuous transition to streaming has made things difficult. It is not alone: ​​Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount have also struggled to compete with Netflix. But as Nelson Peltz and his insistent Trian Partners fund highlighted earlier this year during their unsuccessful siege, Iger has fallen short in many ways. Since the battle ended in early April, the stock has fallen by more than 25%.

At least Iger can boast of new successes. Streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ finally turned a profit in the second quarter, after spending billions to attract customers and develop the necessary programs. And after some disappointing failures at the cinema, the respective sequels of Marvel and Pixar Deadpool and Wolverine and Inside Out 2 have become box office hits this summer.

These shifts are welcome. Disney’s Hollywood slump has been severe, with box office sales in 2022 and 2023 less than half the firm’s pre-pandemic norm, according to analysts at MoffettNathanson. If the streaming push is sustainable, Iger might even be in a position to justify the expensive and distracting fight with Peltz.

But things are not that simple. Subscription growth has virtually stagnated. Disney continues to raise prices and plans to do so again in October. However, in the US, streaming revenue per customer fell in the April-June quarter as users opted for cheaper packages.

Greater stinginess by travelers also hurt theme parks, cruises and merchandise, which now account for more than half of operating profit. Revenue growth in the business segment unexpectedly slowed to 2 percent, operating profit fell 3 percent and Disney warned that the U.S. sluggishness could last a few quarters. Despite Iger’s efforts, the economic slowdown threatens to further shake the giant’s business.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are his own. The translation, by Carlos Gomez Downis the responsibility of FiveDays

