Within the framework of a new #MayTheFourth (May 4), the day of Star wars, Disney, the licensee, submitted the “real” version of the famous lightsaber of the Jedi Knights that will begin marketing in 2022.

In this celebration, the multinational entertainment company showed the sword that he had already announced a few weeks ago through a short video to promote the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser themed hotel, which will open next year in its park Star Wars: Galaxys Edge .

The retractable sword lights up and sounds just like in the movies, but it is a mechanical technology that is combined with led lights.

The blade is motorized and unfolds much like a folded tape measure, according to the patent published by The Verge. While, the light that illuminates the outer case and the sound that we know from the cinema complete the effect.

Disney explained in this regard that the Star Wars sabers are not yet ready to be sold and are under development by one of its divisions.

The goal is for Galactic Starcruiser guests to be able to purchase it next year while staying at this immersive experience accommodation. The price of the current sabers, which do not have the showy effect of the new one, is $ 200.

Star Wars: Galaxys Edge is a large area dedicated to Star wars in the Disneyland park in Anaheim, California, and also the Disney park in Orlando (Florida), which opened in May 2019 and the second in August of that same year.

Batuu is a remote and unexplored planet, but it features the Millennium Falcon (Disney Parks).

The park, which takes place in the same context as the latest Star Wars trilogy, has two main attractions: the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The first one consists of a simulator of the famous Millennium Falcon, and where It can pilot Han Solo’s famous ship built on a real scale for an experience that responds in real time to the decisions and actions that are taken; and the second attraction places visitors in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance in an interactive adventure.

Among the attractions he also highlighted Oga’s CantinaFeaturing alcoholic beverage options such as the “Jedi Mind Trick” or the “Bloody Rancor,” the Milk Stand bar is also full of unusual beverages, such as the blue milk and green milk that debuted in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

