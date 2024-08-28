Soon Disney+ will also block the possibility of sharing the subscription in Italy with people outside the household. Following the same model as Netflix, moreover, the so-called Extra User will be launched that is, you will be given the option to pay to maintain the “status quo” and add a user to the subscription.

What changes and how the Extra User works

The change is not unexpected, since it was announced in the spring and at the end of July emails with all the information started to rain down. The block on sharing will start in September, so there is very little time left. Disney has in the meantime provided details on how the Extra User works, including the price to pay to activate it: 5.99 euros in addition to the monthly subscription cost.

The extra user must be external to the household

Unlike regular subscription bands, The extra user will necessarily be billed monthlyeven from those who have an annual plan.

Disney has then provided more detailed explanations on some terms and concepts, in its support pages, especially on those essential to better manage the transition phase. So we can read that by “family nucleus” it means “the set of devices associated with your primary personal residence and used by the people who live there“. Disney will automatically detect which family unit you are in, taking into account several factors and sending warning messages where there are violations (or suspected violations).

It is also reiterated that there may be Only one extra User per subscriptionbut not for those in the Standard band with Advertising, which do not offer this option. So it is possible to activate the Extra User only with Standard and Premium plans. Finally, it is specified that the Extra User can only have one profile, use one device at a time and be at least 18 years old. Furthermore, he or she must reside in the same country as the original account.