Disney revealed, during a financial meeting, i periods of release of a series of highly anticipated films, including animated products and more. CEO Bob Iger reported the information.

To begin with, he revealed that Zootopia 2 will arrive on November 26, 2025. This is the sequel to the animated film in which the rabbit Judy Hopps proves her worth as a policewoman and foils a crime with the help of the fox Nick. Still remaining within the scope of the precise dates, it was that Alien: Romulus it will instead be available from 16 August 2024.

The next dates, however, are all generic, with only one reference year. First of all, it has been said that Toy Story 5 will arrive in 2026, along with Frozen 3. They will probably be among the most important animation products, considering the results of the previous chapters of the two sagas.

With regard to MarvelCaptain America: Brave New World, Fantastic 4, Thunderbolts and Blade will arrive in 2025. In 2026, however, there will be the new Avengers, initially called Kang Dynasty, but which could undergo changes given what happened with the Kang actor .

Speaking instead of the Galaxy Far Far Away, The Mandalorian and Grogu will be available in 2026. This is the film by Star Wars with closer release date.