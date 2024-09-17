Disney is doing everything it can to make the public forget about traditional television and spend their time on its streaming platform. Thus, the company has revealed four new channels, which are focused on constantly transmitting specific content for the users of this service.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Dana Walden, Disney’s head of television, confirmed that Disney+ will feature four channels tasked with providing specific content for a type of audience, which will be broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These are:

Hits and Heroes : programming consisting of Marvel and Star Wars series and films.

Throwbacks : programming with nostalgic pop culture content.

Real Life : programming with documentaries and biographical films.

Hallowstream: programming with content that will change seasonally.

Although at the moment there is no specific date for the integration of these channels into Disney+, This new consumption option is expected to be available later this year on the streaming platform.offering a more classic way to enjoy series and movies. In related topics, Inside Out 2 already has a release date on the platform. Likewise, we tell you when it would arrive Deadpool & Wolverine at the service.

Author’s Note:

It’s amazing how a streaming platform basically offers traditional television. Having a schedule completely eliminates having all the content available at any time. It’s an option, but an option that doesn’t make much sense.

Via: Bloomberg