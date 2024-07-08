GungHo Online Entertainment has just revealed the existence of a new game called Disney Pixel RPG. This will be a mobile role-playing game where Mickey Mouse and other popular characters from the company will embark on an adventure full of turn-based combat.

As you might guess from its name, Disney Pixel RPG will feature an aesthetic reminiscent of Super Nintendo games. Its story presents us with a narrative where the worlds of different characters are invaded by strange programs, which causes them to begin to unite. That’s why champions like Mickey Mouse, Winnie Pooh, Baymax and the Genie will join forces to return everything to normal.

The game’s official website indicates that players will be able to customize their main character quite a bit. They will also have the option of joining their favorite characters to send them on resource gathering missions while leaving their cell phone idle. Not to mention that it will have an auto-play feature in case you just want to watch how everything plays out.

So far, only its release date in Japan has been announced. Japanese players will have the chance to try it out on September 9. The rest of the world will have to wait a little longer, but it has already been confirmed that it will be released in other regions in the future. Disney Pixel RPG will be available on iOS and Android when it launches.

What other Disney game can we expect this year?

While he comes Disney Pixel RPG Across all regions of the world, players can pass the time with another title based on their beloved pet. After all, a few months ago the return of Epic Mickey with a remastered version of his first adventure.

Here we follow Mickey Mouse on an adventure through a world filled with discarded ideas and forgotten characters. With the help of a brush filled with magic ink, he must find a way to escape from there while restoring peace to its inhabitants. It looks like it will be a good year for the mouse company’s games.

