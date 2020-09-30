BURBANK (dpa-AFX) – The US entertainment giant Walt Disney is laying off numerous employees due to the ongoing stresses caused by the Corona crisis. The group is about to lay off around 28,000 employees, Disney manager Josh D’Amaro announced in a memo to employees on Tuesday. About 67 percent of the employees concerned are part-time employees. The job clear-cut hits Disney’s amusement parks, vacation resorts and cruises. This area was hit hardest by the consequences of the pandemic and has already caused high losses for the group. In total, Disney had more than 100,000 employees here before the crisis. / Hbr / DP / he