Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 20:39

Disney reported a reduced operating loss for its streaming services unit in the fiscal third quarter, which ended in June. The action of the entertainment giant rose 2.80% after hours in New York, after closing down 0.73%, around 8 pm, after the release of the corporate balance sheet.

The company posted an operating loss of $500 million, up from $1.1 billion in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, in the unit that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

“The decrease is due to a lower loss on Disney+, a higher operating profit on Hulu and a lower loss on ESPN+,” says the company’s publication.

On the other hand, the subscriber base that pays for Disney+ contracted 2% in the domestic universe (USA and Canada) in comparison with the second fiscal quarter of this year, according to the company. Average domestic monthly revenue per paying user rose from $7.14 to $7.31, “due to higher advertising revenue per subscriber.”

More expensive subscription plan and ad-supported version

Disney also announced the readjustment in the prices of its streaming plans in the US from Saturday, 12, when it announced today the launch of new cheaper subscription options that display advertising.

The company also indicated that it is studying changing the password sharing policy – ​​similar to what competitor Netflix did.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for subscribers to share their account with friends and family,” said company CEO Bob Iger on a conference call with investors.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires