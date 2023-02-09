The Simpsons It has always been characterized as a series that is willing to make fun of everyone at all times. However, this is usually not something that is liked by those affected, especially if it is China. Thus, it was recently revealed that an episode of this show was removed from Disney+ for a joke about this Asian country.

According to Axios, the chapter known as One Angry Lisa, which aired in October 2022, has been removed from Disney+ in Hong Kong. Because? Well, Here we are presented with a joke that refers to child labor in Chinasomething that seems not to the liking of some people in this country.

“Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where kids make smartphones.”

The “labor camp” joke in the episode refers to the mass detention of Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim group in western China. According to the US State Department, as many as 1,200 state-run internment camps for Uyghurs have been established throughout the region.

For a couple of years, Hong Kong has suffered from greater control by Beijing, which is why it has been pointed out that Disney removed this chapter from its streaming platform so as not to cause any conflict with China. This is not the first time something like this has happened.as 2021 was removed from its service in the same region, an episode with a reference to Tiananmen Square.

For his part, Disney has not issued a statement on this decision, and it is very likely that it will not.. On related issues, more seasons of The Simpsons. Similarly, it seems that the remake of Hit&Fun is on the way.

Editor’s Note:

Despite the fact that Disney paints itself as a progressive company for the good of all communities, we all know that this is not true, and all they care about is money. Considering the large market that China represents, it is obvious that the company does not want to harm these pockets, regardless of what this represents.

Via: Axios